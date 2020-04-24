Electronic Lab Notebook Market Update: Which Player is Going to Acquire Bigger Piece of Market?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States), Abbott Informatics (United States), PerkinElmer Inc. (United States), Labii Inc. (United States), ID Business Solutions (United Kingdom), KineMatik Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies Inc. (United States) etc.

Electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN) is a computer programmed device, that is capable of storing the info associated with the laboratory experiments or researches. Additionally, it permits the user to access the keep information for future reference and information sharing with alternative users. It’s not solely a replacement of laboratory paper notebook however conjointly helps within the management of knowledge in an orderly manner and provides security. Electronic laboratory notebooks (ELNs) square measure speedily substitution laboratory paper notebooks because it enables researchers and scientists in higher information management, regulative compliance, avoid information loses, eliminate work forgery, and data mining processesAccording to HTF, the market for Electronic Lab Notebook is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand Among the Scientists and Researchers Working in Various Sector, Surging Huge Investment in R&D Activities and Growing Need for Efficient Laboratory Data Management.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident To Maintain and Safe Secure the Records Related to the New Inventions of Drugs . Major Vendors, such as Arxspan (United States), Dassault Systemes (France), LabArchives (United States), LabWare Inc. (United States), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States), Abbott Informatics (United States), PerkinElmer Inc. (United States), Labii Inc. (United States), ID Business Solutions (United Kingdom), KineMatik Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies Inc. (United States), Benchling Inc. (United States), Bio-Itech BV (eLabJournal) (United States), Lab-Ally LLC (United States) and Labfolder GmbH (Germany) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Regulatory Insights:

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is passing a law for protection of data in United States which will be effective by January, 2020. It is expected to be country’s highest commendable security and privacy law. Also, SEC is taking risk prohibiting steps to overcome breaches in financial sectors specific to public listed companies to increase risk assurance

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand Among the Scientists and Researchers Working in Various Sector

Surging Huge Investment in R&D Activities

Growing Need for Efficient Laboratory Data Management

Market Trend:

To Maintain and Safe Secure the Records Related to the New Inventions of Drugs

Increasing Adoption of Automation and Informatics in Life Sciences and Other Industrial Laboratories

Restraints:

Adaptability of Electronic Lab Notebooks in the Academic Research is Low Due to Security to the Intellectual Property

Opportunities:

Increasing Digitalization Across the Globe and Surging Adoption of Cloud-Based ELN

Challenges:

Concerns Data Security & Privacy Protection Concerns

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

