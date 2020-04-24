Financial Cloud Market Latest Trend and Technology 2019 to 2025

In this report, Marketinsightsreports studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2018) and the growth prospects of global Financial Cloud market for 2019-2025.

The global finance cloud market was valued at USD 15.12 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 54.93 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 23.79% over the forecast period of 2019–2024.

The report titled “Global Financial Cloud Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the key development strategies and market trend dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities prevailing in the industry. The report provides an extensive insight into various forms of developments, trends and key participants.

Key Players of the Market:

Alibaba, AWS, Eze Castle Integration, Fujitsu, Google, IBM (Red Hat), Jack Henry & Associates, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, VMware, Tecent, JDCloud

The banking services and financial and insurance companies are opting for digital applications to quickly address the customers’ queries and concerns by keeping in mind the long-term benefits as well as achieving a competitive advantage. For instance, Ess Kay Fincorp chose a cloud-based lending platform to digitize its entire lending business for decreasing its loan approval time by 33%.

Operational efficiency is another factor driving the growth of the finance cloud market. Roha Housing Finance wanted to issue loans within two hours instead of three days. After adopting agility and cost efficiency of cloud-based technology to offer a ‘customer-first’ approach, it was able to offer end-to-end loan processing in seven days, which is 50% faster than the housing finance industry benchmark.

Segmentation by product type:

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Segmentation by application:

Bank

Securities Company

Insurance Company

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

