High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) Market Revenue, Demands and Gross Margin, Forecasts to 2025

The latest market report on High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) 2019 offers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market shares, current valuation, and profits audit for the estimate period. The brief information regarding the industry also analyzes and elucidates the High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) Market growth rate in the forecast timeline, incited by certain catalysts.

Companies Covered-

BASF, Clariant, Heubach Color, LANXESS, Sun Chemical, CINIC, Merck, TRUST CHEM and Others.

High performance pigments are characterized by superior properties when compared to their conventional counter-parts. These superior characteristics include high resistance to heat & light, enhanced fastness and longer operational life, making them useful for various applications across multiple industries.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing applications of organic pigments. The demand for organic HPPs in existing and developing application segments increased continuously over the last couple of years. This demand trend is expected to grow during the forecast period because of significant technical properties that organic HPPs offer. Superior properties of organic HPPs like nontoxicity, good color strength, and cost effectiveness will fuel the demand during the forecast period.

One of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for metallic coatings. The global automotive coatings market is witnessing an increase in demand for metallic or inorganic coatings. Consumer preference toward metallic colors over solid texture coatings and a global rise in the demand for HPP based metallic-colored premium passenger cars are driving market growth. The popularity and demand for metallic HPP colors have led to an ongoing R&D in the appearance and performance of such coatings. These coatings are also being used in conjunction with non-metallic coatings.

The High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) Market is segmented by the types such as,

Organic High-Performance Pigments

Inorganic High-Performance Pigments

Not only this, figures covering the end user applications are also provided according to the classification such as,

Coatings

Plastics

Inks

Cosmetics

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to industry.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Global High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) Market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

