Latest growth in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market 2019- 2024

Exhaustive Study on Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Industry

Battery recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals and disposing of them by the same process as regular trash has raised concerns over soil contamination and water pollution.

Lithium-ion batteries and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries often contain among other useful metals high-grade copper and aluminium in addition to – depending on the active material – transition metals cobalt and nickel as well as rare earths. To prevent a future shortage of cobalt, nickel, and lithium and to enable a sustainable life cycle of these technologies, recycling processes for lithium batteries are needed. These processes have to regain not only cobalt, nickel, copper, and aluminium from spent battery cells, but also a significant share of lithium. In order to achieve this goal, several unit operations are combined into complex process chains, especially considering the task to recover high rates of valuable materials with regard to involved safety issues.

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling on national, regional and international levels. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

manufacturers included in the study are: Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, Batrec, Retriev Technologies, Tes-Amm(Recupyl), Duesenfeld, 4R Energy Corp, OnTo Technology

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are LiCoO2 Battery, NMC Battery, LiFePO4 Battery, Other

Market Segment by Applications, covers Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Electric Power

The fundamental purpose of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Scenario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

Additionally, the report quotes worldwide certainties and countenance of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling industry along with a downstream and upstream analysis of leading players. Numerous research findings and conclusions stated in the report will help decision makers to take imperative decisions in the near future.

The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

