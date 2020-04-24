New Data Shows Magnificent Trends for Helicopters Market| Airbus Helicopters, Robinson Helicopter, Russian Helicopters

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Helicopters Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Airbus Helicopters (France), Robinson Helicopter (United States), Russian Helicopters (Russia), Bell (United States), Lockheed Martin (United States), Leonardo (Italy) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

A helicopter, a type of aircraft, uses spinning or rotating, wings called blades to fly. It can be used for various things such as flying ambulances to carry patients and can be loaded with water to fight large fires. Off late, helicopters highly used in rescue operation during the flood, and in hard-to-reach places such as mountain or in oceans. Territorial disputes in Asia have conjointly compelled governments of the region to extend their defence disbursal. This increased defence disbursal is predicted to completely mirror on the acquisition of military helicopters, particularly in China and India.According to HTF, the market for Helicopters is expected to register a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Investing Huge Amount on the Development of Civil and Military Helicopter Fleet in Emerging Economies and Increasing Medical and Emergency Rescue Services, Transportation and VIP Movement Globally.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Surging Technological Advancement in Light Weight Helicopter Fleet Manufacturing . Major Manufacturers, such as Airbus Helicopters (France), Robinson Helicopter (United States), Russian Helicopters (Russia), Bell (United States), Lockheed Martin (United States), Leonardo (Italy), Boeing (United States), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Columbia Helicopters (United States), Avicopter (China) and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (South Korea) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Regulatory Insights:

Helicopter design, production, maintenance, and flying are all strongly regulated, and these regulations are the domain of national authorities. The two most important global regions are the USA, which is controlled by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), and the European Union (EU), which is regulated by the EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency)

Market Drivers:

Investing Huge Amount on the Development of Civil and Military Helicopter Fleet in Emerging Economies

Increasing Medical and Emergency Rescue Services, Transportation and VIP Movement Globally

Market Trend:

Surging Technological Advancement in Light Weight Helicopter Fleet Manufacturing

Huge R&D Investments in Defense Sector in both Developed and Developing Countries

Restraints:

Defense Budget Cuts in Developed Nations

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Turbo-Shaft Engines

Challenges:

High Cost Associated With New Technology and Stringent Regulatory Norms for Helicopter Manufacturing and Development

