Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) materials Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 – Top Key Players: BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, ExxonMobil Corporation and many more…

According to an upcoming report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) material Market, by Type, by Application, by Vehicle Type, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” The global Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) material market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) materials are used to modify the noise and vibration of automobiles. With the growth of the automobile industry, the demand for automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) materials is expected to be a key factor in driving market growth. Noise, vibration, and harshness can lead to passenger discomfort and hamper the vehicle durability.

Global NVH Material Market: Key Players

BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, and Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, ElringKlinger AG, Unique Fabricating Inc., Rogers Foam Cooperation, Avery Dennison, and W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG. are the leading players in the automotive NVH materials market.

Rubbers segment is projected to lead the automotive NVH materials market during the forecast period.

Rubber segment is projected to dominate the NVH market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Rubbers provide optimum noise insulation, vibration damping, and chemical stability Owing to the growing demand for quieter and safer vehicles has led to an increase in consumption of automotive NVH materials. Rubber provides noise absorption and vibration damping owing to its unique physical properties of high density and consistency, it is accepted as the ideal sound absorbing material in vehicles. The consumers are focusing on vehicle performance in terms of speed, horsepower, fuel economy, comfort, and NVH characteristics which affect their buying decision.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global NVH materials market during the forecast period.

Asia-pacific was the leading segment in 2015 owing to abundant availability of raw materials and cheap labor have led to the key global manufacturers to set up their operating units and cater to the increasing demand for an automobile in these countries. China is the largest producer of cars in the world and has been witnessing substantial urbanization, on account of high industrial and economic development. Furthermore, the changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes have resulted in a rapid increase in demand for passenger cars consumer preference towards vehicles with enhanced ride quality, comfort, safety, and customization.

Scope of the Report

By Product

Rubbers

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) rubber

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Thermoplastic Polymers

Polyurethanes

Polyvinyl Chloride

Engineering Resins

ABS

Polycarbonate

Nylons

By Application

Absorption

Insulation

Vibration Damping

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Light commercial vehicles (LCV)

