Organic Cotton Market Will Likely See Excellent Gains in Key Business Segments

Organic cotton is generally defined as cotton that is grown organically that do not require any pesticide or chemical. The impact on environment while producing organic cotton is significantly less than production of conventional cotton. Growing need to reduce the adverse effect of fiber production and stringent government regulation regarding environmental protection are supplementing the demand for organic cotton.

The market study is being classified by Type (Medical grade and Normal), by Application (Medical Products, Apparel and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands), Cargill (United States), Olam International (Singapore), Noble Group (Hong Kong), Plexus Cotton Ltd (United Kingdom), Plains Cotton Growers Cooperative (United States), Staplcotton Cooperative (United States) and Calcot Cotton Cooperative (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study.

Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Organic Cotton market throughout the predicted period.

On the basis of geography, the market of Organic Cotton has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Environment Protection

Growing Textile Industry Worldwide

Increasing Demand from Developed Economies

Market Trend:

Increasing Adoption of Bamboo in Textile Industry

Rising Awareness About Sustainable Textile Production

Restraints:

Unevenness and Imperfections at High Spinning Speed

High Variable Quality and Low Dimensional Stability

Opportunities:

Rising Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

Favorable Government Initiative to Support Eco-friendly Production

Challenges:

High Moisture Absorption and Low Thermal Resistance

High Cost of Organic Cotton

“”Organic cotton is cotton which is produced according to the internationally recognized organic farming standards of the EU regulation 834/2007, of the USA National Organic Program (NOP), the Indian National Program for Organic Production (NPOP) or the Japanese Agricultural Standard (JAS)””

Key Target Audience:

Organic Cotton Producers, Potential Investors, Government Agencies, Research Institute, Textile Industry and Others

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Organic Cotton Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Organic Cotton market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Organic Cotton market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Organic Cotton (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Organic Cotton Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Organic Cotton market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

