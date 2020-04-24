Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market SWOT Analysis by 2019-2025 | By Top Key Players: Cree, Dow Corning, SiCrystal, II-VI Advanced Materials, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Silicon Carbide Wafer market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to increasing demand of low power consumption devices.

Silicon carbide wafers have excellent heat resistance and voltage resistance which make it widely used for semiconductors. These Silicon Carbide wafers can remarkably reduce energy loss during electric power control, significantly contributing to the reduction of energy use and environmental stress.

Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Competitive Landscape

Cree, Dow Corning, SiCrystal, II-VI Advanced Materials, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Norstel, Aymont Technology, TankeBlue, SICC, Hebei Synlight Crystal, CETC are the key players in manufacturing silicon carbide wafer. In terms of product offerings, Cree and Dow Corning are the major players in the market.

4 inch product type of Silicon Carbide Wafer market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the Silicon Carbide Wafer Market has been segmented into 2 Inch, 4 Inch 6 Inch and others. 4 Inch wafer dominates the global Silicon Carbide Wafer owing to the increment in demand of LED chips and other renewables power devices. 6 Inch wafer will be the fastest growing product type in silicon wafer market owing to government initiatives for renewables power light and awareness among people about the benefits of uses of LED lights. 6 inch Silicon Carbide wafer market will also shoot up due to increase its uses in Solar lights panels.

Wireless Infrastructure is projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the Silicon Carbide (SIC) wafer during forecast period

On the basis of application, the global silicon carbide market has been segmental into Power Device, Electronics & Optoelectronics, and wireless Infrastructure. By application type, wireless Infrastructure will lead the market in perspectives of features of silicon carbide wafer like High band gap means to control high temperature power, significantly high thermal conductivity which make telecom towers to run without any transmission fault. Electronics & Optoelectronics industry will grow due to huge demand from across globe for LED lights, increment in demand of solar devices.

Moreover, demand of electronics accessories, smartphones etc. all electronics devices will play major role in growth of SIC wafer market. Power devices market will drive by electrification and improvement in power infrastructure across the globe.

North America accounts for lion share of the global Silicon Carbide Wafer market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Silicon Carbide Wafer market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Silicon Carbide Wafer market over the forecast period owing to major demand from electronics durables, improvement in communication and wireless technology. Asia is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing penetration in electronics devices in Asian countries especially by South Korea and China.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Silicon Carbide Wafer market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Objective

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Silicon Carbide Market Overview

Chapter: 6. Silicon Carbide Market, By Product Types

Chapter: 7. Silicon Carbide Market, By End-Use Industry

Chapter: 8. Silicon Carbide Market, By Region

Chapter: 9. Silicon Carbide Market, By Forecast

Chapter: 10. Company profile

