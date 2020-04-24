Global Stone Paper Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2019-2025 – Lead by Stone Paper Company Ltd, Sòluz Stone Paper S.A, Kapstone Paper, Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Stone Paper Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing concerns to curtail deforestation.

Stone paper is made primarily of calcium carbonate, one of the most common substances on the planet. Stone paper has a number of properties that make it a remarkable alternative to traditional options, such as durable, oil and tear resistant, waterproof, non-toxic, food safe, fire-resistant, recyclable. It is used in magazines, books, wallpapers, banners, posters, bags, packaging, adhesives, labeling in plates.

Global Stone Paper Market Competitive Landscape

Stone Paper Company Ltd, Sòluz Stone Paper S.A, Kapstone Paper, Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd., Gaia-Concept BV, Parax Paper, packaging corporation., TETHIA Group, and Panjiang Dragon are the key players in manufacturing Stone Paper. In terms of product offerings, Stone Paper Company Ltd. And Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd. are the major players in the market.

Rich Mineral Paper product type of Stone Paper market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the Stone Paper market has been segmented Rich Mineral Paper and Rich Mineral Board. Rich Mineral Paper dominates the global Stone Paper owing to the rapidly growing demand for eco-friendly packaging and labeling solutions for various products, driven by rising consumer awareness regarding deforestation and use of plastics, globally. Rich Mineral Board market will grow due to rising in demand of environment- friendly and pollution -free plastics and paper board such as Paper bags, Kid’s books, Calendar, leaflets, brochures, packaging, boxes, gift boxes, Album of paintings, Displays, outdoor applications.

Paper Packaging is projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the Stone paper during forecast period

On the basis of application, the global stone paper market has been segmental into Paper Packaging, Labeling Paper, and Self-adhesive Paper. By application type, Paper Packaging will lead the market owing to the growth prospects of e-commerce and organized retail sectors have broadened of the packaging industry. Since stone paper helps in enhancing the aesthetic properties of the packaged product along with providing an environment-friendly and economical solution, this has fuelled its demand for packaging applications. Labelling paper will grow by need of waterproof & eco-friendly paper for promotions activities by government which will boost stone paper labeling market.

Asia accounts for lion share of the global Stone Paper Market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Stone Paper market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia dominates the world Stone Paper Market over the forecast period owing to large number of manufacturers, high demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials, the growing middle-class population and the growing disposable incomes in the region.

