Structural Adhesives Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global Structural Adhesives Market : Henkel, Ashland, Sika, Arkema, 3m, Dow Chemical Company, Lord Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Scott Bader

Structural adhesives provide strength and a durable bond with wide applications, mainly in construction, automotive, aerospace, and marine and wind energy.

Structural adhesives market will witness growth owing to its unique ability to offer exceptional bond strength and fast curing speed for dissimilar and similar substrates in the automobile industry. The product is formulated to lower the vehicle weight and improve the safety & performance. Product manufacturers make special performance products for automobile applications, used for interior and exterior applications of vehicles such as deck lid flanges, hoods, interior dashboards, doors, and roof panels. Increasing per capita income and improved living standards amongst youth in emerging economies has propelled the automobile market since the economic downturn. Increasing awareness about fuel economy and light weight vehicles will bolster the overall structural adhesives market.

Another important driving factor for structural adhesives market is its extensive usage for bonding helicopter and aircrafts components, and airframes. It provides high quality finish for crucial aircraft fabrication applications such as for engine components to curtail vibrations, edge, and core filling materials for reinforcement on structural components and primary substrates, and honeycomb sandwich panels bonding for rigid interior panels and to reduce weight. Increasing disposable income, global tourism trend, and reduced air fares due to competition among air liners has led to affordable air travelling that will drive the aerospace industry throughout the forecast spell. With the advent of modern warfare technologies, increasing military expenditure to build heavily equipped, highly maneuverable, and lethal fighter planes will also positively influence the global structural adhesives market in the near future.

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market and accounted for 45.0% of total consumption in 2017. Major structural adhesive consumers in the region include China and India which together accounted for most of the regional market volume in 2017.

