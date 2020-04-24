Uterine Tamponade System Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2025

Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), also known as obstetric hemorrhage, is one of the leading cause of maternal death during delivery across the globe. It is characterized as excessive vaginal bleeding of over 500 ml after childbirth. Obstetric hemorrhage is estimated to cause 25% of all maternal deaths. It is caused by prolonged labor, uterine agony, or a history of Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) in the previous pregnancy. Uterine balloon tamponade (UBT) or uterine tamponade is considered to be a promising option to prevent Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH).

Uterine tamponade is a minimally invasive intervention which involves inserting a balloon device called tamponade into the uterus. The balloon is filled with liquid, which slowly exerts pressure on the uterine wall until the bleeding stops. Uterine tamponade devices are inflated with fluid in amounts that are determined by the healthcare provider on the basis of how fast the bleeding stops. The tamponade balloon is inflated until the bleeding is completely controlled, which is referred to as “tamponade test.”

Rising incidence of postpartum hemorrhage, rising government initiatives to reduce maternal deaths during childbirth, and low healthcare associated risks, associated with the use of uterine tamponade are some of the major factors expected to augment the growth of the uterine tamponade system market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of the device, and lack of well-trained healthcare professionals in emerging countries are estimated to restrain the growth of the uterine tamponade system market during 2017-2025.

Request a PDF Brochure on Uterine Tamponade System Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37805

The global uterine tamponade system market is categorized based on product type, material, and end user. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into single-balloon uterine tamponade and dual-balloon uterine tamponade. Single-balloon uterine tamponades accounted for the highest market share in 2016, owing to the rising adoption of condom catheters as a safe and cost-effective single-balloon uterine tamponade system globally.

Dual-balloon uterine tamponades are expected to witness significant growth in the global uterine tamponade system market by 2025, owing to their malleable material allowing the vaginal balloon to conform to the maternal uterus better than the single-balloon tamponade of silicone. Some of the non-uterine specific catheters are Rusch hydrostatic catheters, Sengstaken–Blakemore catheters, and Foley catheters, which are prominently used in the management of Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH).

Based on material, the global uterine tamponade system market is categorized into rubber and silicon. Rubber held the dominant market share in 2016, which is attributed to its cost-effectiveness, and widespread distribution of condom-catheters made of rubber. However silicon is expected to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to the green signal by regulatory authorities for their approval in the U.S. and Europe markets.

Geographically, the global uterine tamponade system market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2016, owing to the rising incidence and awareness about Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) in the U.S., and introduction of innovative tamponade systems with novel catheters by key players.

Request for a Discount on Uterine Tamponade System Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=37805

Approvals by US-FDA for the single-balloon uterine tamponade system of Utah Medical Products, Inc., is expected to fuel the market in North America during 2017-2025. However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the improved distribution of uterine tamponade systems in Asian countries for potential treatment of vaginal bleeding, and ease of insertion and removal of uterine tamponade balloons.

Major players in the uterine tamponade system market are Utah Medical Products, Inc., Kentec Medical, Inc., Cook Medical, Glenveigh Medical, Willy Rusch GMBH & Co. KG, and others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets