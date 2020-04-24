Web Application Firewall Market CAGR upto 17.2%: Charting New Geographic Territory

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Web Application Firewall Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Akamai Technologies, Inc. (United States), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States), Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States), F5 Networks, Inc. (United States), Imperva, Inc. (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

A Web Application Firewall (WAF) helps to protect web applications by filtering and monitoring HTTP traffic between a web application and the Internet. WAF typically protects web applications from attacks such as cross-site-scripting (XSS), cross-site forgery, file inclusion, and SQL injection. By deploying a WAF in front of a web application, a shield is placed between the Internet and the web application. While a proxy server protects a client machine’s identity by using an intermediary, a WAF is a type of reverse-proxy, protecting the server from exposure by having clients pass through the WAF before reaching the server.According to HTF, the market for Web Application Firewall is expected to register a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by The Rising Numbers of Cyber Attacks on the Web Applications, Increased Market for Cloud-Based Solutions and Stringent Industry Standards and Regulations.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident A Surging Adoption of WAF by Public & Private Sectors. Major Players, such as Akamai Technologies, Inc. (United States), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States), Citrix Systems, Inc. (United States), F5 Networks, Inc. (United States), Imperva, Inc. (United States), Fortinet, Inc. (United States), Applicure Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Qualys, Inc. (United States), Cloudflare, Inc. (United States) and Radware Ltd. (Israel) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 7 Jan 2019, Radware, a leading provider of cybersecurity and application delivery solutions, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire ShieldSquare, a market-leading bot management solutions provider.

On 16 May 2018, Barracuda, a leading web application firewall company has announced that its Web Application Firewall is now available as-a-Service. And On 10 April 2018, F5 Networks, Inc. Has announced the launch of Advanced Web Application Firewall solution for comprehensive application protection. Integrated and standalone solutions precisely designed for app security.

Market Drivers:

• The Rising Numbers of Cyber Attacks on the Web Applications

• Increased Market for Cloud-Based Solutions

• Stringent Industry Standards and Regulations

Market Trend:

• A Surging Adoption of WAF by Public & Private Sectors

Restraints:

• The dearth of Trained Professionals

Opportunities:

Increase in Spending On Security Programs

