What Are the Key Player Impacting the Growth of the Cytotoxic Drug Market?

Cytotoxic drugs also known as cytotoxic chemotherapy are drugs used to destroy cancer cells. Cytotoxic drugs prevent cell division and in this way cause cancer cells to die. These drugs are transported in the bloodstream throughout the body. Furthermore, the cytotoxic drugs can be used to destroy tumors, boost the outcomes of surgery or radiotherapy, reduce metastases and alleviate cancer symptoms. It can be effective outside the primary tumor and also destroy small tumors that have not been detected in tests. Cytotoxic drugs affect all dividing cells, with those of healthy tissue. But because cancer cells often divide markedly faster than normal cells, they are particularly sensitive to cytotoxic drugs. The effects on normal cells are less and healthy cells are also recover faster.

The market study is being classified, by Application (Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Respiratory/Lung Cancer and Other) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Cytotoxic Drug are Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Eli Lilly (United States), Celgene (United States), Sanofi (France), Eisai (Japan), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Ireland), Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (Japan), Merck & Co. (United States), Novartis (Switzerland) and AstraZeneca (United Kingdom).

Major Market Development Highlights

On 10 Dec, 2018, AstraZeneca today announced a new collaboration with Cancer Research UK to launch a centre of excellence in genetic screening, cancer modelling and big data processing aimed at accelerating the discovery of new cancer medicines

Market Drivers:

Increase in Incidence of Cancer Across the Globe

Growth in Global Geriatric Population

Rise in Government Expenditures on Healthcare

Market Trend:

Technological Developments in Cytotoxic Drug Treatment

Restraints:

Adverse Side Effects of Cytotoxic Drugs

