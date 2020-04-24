Zirconium Market Analysis by 2019-2025: Top key players are Tosoh, Iluka Resources, Tronox, Richards Bay Minerals, Foskor, Alkane Resources etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Zirconium Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to major demand of zirconium in various industry such as ceramics, medical, automobile, and nuclear power industry.

Zirconium is a very strong, malleable, ductile, lustrous silver-gray metal. Zirconium is extremely resistant to heat and corrosion. Zirconium is lighter than steel and its hardness is similar to copper. When it is finely divided, the metal can spontaneously ignite in air, especially at high temperatures.

Global Zirconium Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such Tosoh, Iluka Resources, Tronox, Richards Bay Minerals, Foskor, Alkane Resources, Astron, Kenmare Resources, Moly, Astron Advanced Materials, Wah Chang, Australian Zircon, EI DuPont de Nemours, Bemax Resources, Exxaro Resources, Luxfer Group, Rio-Tinto, Smartac Group China Holdings, and Namakwa Sand are the key players in manufacturing Zirconium.

Zirconia Occurrence- type of Zirconium market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the Zirconium market has been segmented into Zircon, Zirconia, and others. Zirconia dominates the global Zirconium owing to its good chemical and corrosion inertness at very high temperatures along with very high mechanical strength and wear resistance, due to such physical, chemical and mechanical properties; it is used as an important refractory material. Furthermore, it is also used in insulation, enamels and in the manufacture of abrasives. Zircon market will drive by rise in demand of use of zircon in ceramics, television glass, and refractory and foundry applications.

Ceramics is projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the Zirconium during forecast period

On the basis of application, the global Zirconium market has been segmented into Ceramics, Refractories, Foundry Sand, Zircon Chemicals and Others. By application type, Ceramics will lead the market owing to growth the construction industry. The residential segment of the construction industry uses ceramics in sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, table and ornamental ware, bricks, and pipes. The zircon chemicals market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to its in applications such as automobile and industrial catalysts, ware materials, dielectric and piezoelectric devices, oxygen sensors, and fuel cells.

Asia accounts for lion share of the global Zirconium market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Zirconium market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia dominates the world Zirconium market over the forecast period owing to growing demand for applications of zirconium in various industries, such as ceramics, medical and healthcare, and construction is one of the key factors estimated to encourage the growth of the Asia market in upcoming periods.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Zirconium market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

