Aronia Berries Market 2018: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, Regional Outlook, Demand and 2023 Forecast Research

Aronia Berries Market studies have been gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers looking to add more superfoods to their diets. The small dark berries of the Aronia melanocarpa plant are packed with nutrients and antioxidants, such as vitamin C and anthocyanins, and offer wonderful health benefits for those who want to improve their health through better nutrition.

Aronia berries have higher antioxidant activity than aronia berry juice. So, in theory, choosing fresh or dried aronia berries over aronia juice would bring you the maximum antioxidant benefits.

The worldwide market for Aronia Berries is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Global Aronia Berries Market is spread across 124 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

This report focuses on the Aronia Berries in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Aronia Berries Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Cedar Gardens LLC

• Bellbrook Berry Farm

• B.T. Aronia Farm

• Sawmill Hollow Family Farm

• OPG Medic

• Microstructure Sp.

• P.P.H.U. Bio Juice

• GreenField Sp

• TECOFOOD sp

• Mae’s Health

• Wellness

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Aronia prunifolia (Purple Chokeberry)

• Aronia melanocarpa (Black Chokeberry)

• Aronia arbutifolia (Red Chokeberry)

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Supermarket

• Convenience Stores

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Aronia Berries Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Aronia Berries Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Aronia Berries, with sales, revenue, and price of Aronia Berries, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Aronia Berries, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Aronia Berries market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Aronia Berries sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

