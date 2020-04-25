Black Pepper Oleoresin Market: New Innovations, Application, Recent Trend Updates & Forecast

The black pepper oleoresin is obtained from properly ripened seeds of black pepper. Dried peppercorns are completely processed with the blackened external covering. The extraction is performed by percolating with variety of solvents, primarily hexane, which are removed prior to use. Black pepper oleoresins have heavier flavor and is far more popular than other varieties. Black pepper oleoresin represents the total pungency and flavour constituents of pepper obtained by the extraction of ground pepper using solvents like ethanol, acetone, ethylene dichloride, ethyl acetate etc. Black pepper oleoresin offers considerable advantages over whole or ground spices in that they are uniform in composition as well as strength. Contaminants like mould and fungus are absent in the oleoresin and hence can be directly added to any food material after adjusting the flavour concentration. The extractives are usually made available in both oil soluble and water dispersible forms and also in dry forms of the extractives.

Segmentation:-

Black pepper oleoresin market is segmented on the basis of form which includes powder, oil, and paste. The paste and powder forms of black pepper oleoresin are gaining relatively more traction associated to the black pepper oleoresin market on the backdrop of their use in culinary application such as flavoring agent and table condiment. The black pepper oleoresin is also gaining widespread acknowledgement owing to its ability to use as a preservative.

Black pepper oleoresin market is segmented on the basis of application which includes cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, culinary, and others. Amongst these applications, the culinary application is anticipated to occupy the maximum market share by the end of 2027 whereas the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics applications are anticipated to flourish with a healthy CAGR owing to its manifold utilizations gradually receiving the attention of consumers for instance the ability of black pepper oleoresin to act as a stimulant to appetite as well as an aid in the relief of nausea, dysentery, dyspepsia, as a central nervous system depressant and suppresses fever and pain, Used as a pain reliever in arthritis, and the like.

Black pepper oleoresin market is segmented on the basis of the end use which includes retail and industrial. The retail segment is further sub-segmented as distribution channel which includes online stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialized drug stores, and convenience stores.

Global market drivers and restraints:-

The black pepper oleoresin is gaining widespread popularity on the backdrop of its manifold advantages offered by the same. Some of the potential uses of black pepper oleoresin which are primarily driving the black pepper oleoresin market are its ability to be employed as a natural food additive, as a is used in meat flavouring agent, as a traditional medicine used in various medicinal systems including Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani systems, for manufacturing medicines, curing illnesses and diseases such as heart disease, indigestion, constipation, insomnia, joint pains, liver problems, and the like. The black pepper oleoresin also exhibits anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, owing to the aromatic properties of black pepper oleoresin, it can be used application such as cosmetics and personal care particularly for aromatherapy.

Regional Outlook:-

The South Asian countries such as India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and others lead as the top exporters as well as manufacturers of the Black pepper oleoresin market followed by North America and Europe. Most imports have been witnessed by the countries like U.S, Germany, U.K, China, Saudi Arabia, France, and others. Asia will remain as a potential market attributing to the growing economies of India and China. Furthermore, great potential in the Black pepper oleoresin market can be attributed to its diverse uses.

Major Key players:-

Some of the major key who are driving the black pepper oleoresin market globally are Ungerer & Company, Fourstar Naturals Pvt. Ltd, Ozone Naturals, Aromaaz International, Plant Lipids, Akay, Synthite, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Indo World, Paprika Oleo’s, Paras Perfumers, Ambe Group, Asian Oleoresin company, Cymbio Pharma Pvt Ltd and Bioprex Labs.

