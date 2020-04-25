Botnet Detection Market in-depth Analysis by 2025

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Botnet Detection Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Botnet Detection Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Botnet Detection. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Akamai Technologies (United States), Imperva (United States), Distil Networks (United States), PerimeterX (United States), ShieldSquare (India), Unfraud (United States), Instart Logic (United States), Pixalate (United States), AppsFlyer (United States), Intechnica (United Kingdom), Zenedge (United States), Reblaze (Israel), White Ops (United States) and Shape Security (United States).

A botnet is defined as the number of Internet-connected devices which individual user is unaware of their computer hijack and remotely controlled by the botmaster. It is used for various nefarious activities such as spam, Ad fraud, identify the threat, spyware, ransomware, click fraud, disturbed denial of service, among others. Increasing usage of botnet detection in various application such as website security, mobile application security, API security, among others and raising awareness of botnet detection in Asia-Pacific will further accelerate the market growth.

Market Trend

The propagation of internet of things devices in Botnet Detection and Rising Number of Cyber-Attack across the World

Market Drivers

Requirement for Security against Increasing BOT Traffic and Increasing Number of Smartphone Users across the World

Growing Usage of APIs by Online Businesses Globally

Opportunities

Rising Shift of Traffic from Web to Mobile and Integration with Web Application Firewall

Growing Demand from merging market such as China, India, Brazil, Philippines, among others

Restraints

Increasing Usage of Traditional BOT Protection Methods, Such as Captcha, Create Account and others

Challenges

Problem regarding the Low Awareness of BOT Problems among Online Business Owners

Major applications/end-users industry are:

Website Security, Mobile Application Security, API Security

Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Industry Vertical: Retail and eCommerce, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others

Component: Standalone Solution, Service

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Botnet Detection Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

