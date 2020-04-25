Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Driven by 1, 4 BDO Butanediol Segment & is expected to remain in the lead position until coming year

Transparency Market Research has published a new market research report, titled “Butanediol 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market: Applications Market Size And Forecast, 2010 – 2018”, which estimates and analyzes the performance and demand for the Butanediol (1,4 BDO & 2,3 BDO), 1,3 Butadiene And Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market and its various downstream applications on a global level.

According to a TMR analyst’s study, Globally, the demand for 1, 4 butanediol was pegged at 1,805.0 kilo tons in 2012. The demand for 1, 4 butanediol will rise at a 5% CAGR between 2013 and 2018. In 2012, the global 2, 3-butanediol market, by volume, was estimated at over 61.8 kilo tons, and will rise at a 3.2% CAGR from 2013 to 2018. In terms of revenue, the market for 1,4 butanediol stood at US$4,331.9 million in 2012. The CAGR predicted for the 1,4 butanediol market in terms of revenue is 5.5% from 2013 to 2018. Based on this CAGR, the 1,4 butanediol market is estimated to reach US$5,940.4 million by 2018. Analysts studying this market have witnessed a global shift in the butanediol market, towards the use of bio-based 2, 3 butanediol that provides clean solutions during production and also offers healthy cost-competitiveness to the players operating in this market. These factors are highlighted in the report along with in-depth analysis of the emerging and potential markets for bio-based 2, 3 butanediol. The two main potential market segments for bio-based 2, 3 butanediol are methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) and 1,3 butadiene. The report further provides the market forecast and estimates of both these segments from 2010 to 2018, in terms of revenues and volumes.

To gain a complete competitive landscape of the market, the report includes the market share for 1, 3 butadiene; 1, 4 butanediol; and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK). With the help of value chain analysis, the report offers valuable data by studying the components of the 1,4 butanediol market along with the prices of raw materials used for the production of 1,4 butanediol. The value chain analysis is covered for both bio-based butanediol and synthetic butanediol.According to the study report, the bio-based 2, 3 butanediol is capable of replacing the synthetic market segment. Synthetic 2, 3 butanediol is currently an unattractive market segment due to its costly chemical synthesis and unusual structure. 2, 3-butanediol is not produced on a large scale because of its high price. Hence, even though the fermentation process of 2, 3-butanediol has been recognized in the alcohol industry, it has not been widely industrialized across the globe.

The report also describes the major potential opportunities for 1, 4 BDO. 1, 4 BDO is primarily driven by high growth in the global footwear and sportswear market. 1, 4 BDO butanediol is environmentally friendly, leading to a shift towards adopting and commercializing this bio-based material on a larger scale.

By geography, Asia Pacific currently accounts for 55.3% of the global market. It is the largest market for 1, 4 butanediol and is expected to remain in the lead position until 2018.

