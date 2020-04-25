Data Center Construction Market 2019 Industry Technology, Size, Growth, Top Key Players (ABB, Arup Group Limited, Currie & Brown Group Limited, Holder Construction Company, Jones Engineering Group Ltd, etc.) and Forecast Research Report 2025

The Global Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The demand for Data Center Construction market is driven by the high demand for cloud based services.

Growing demand for data traffic due to high adoption of IoT, cloud based services and data analytics is significantly expected to drive the growth of this market.

Strong internet connectivity which is spreading across various countries and expotential growth in e-commerce industry would create an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Lack of technically skilled & experienced professionals and high installation cost is expected is hinder the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2017 with highest market share owing to the high adoption of data centers and rising number of companies over the forecasted period.

Key players covered in the report

• ABB

• Arup Group Limited

• Currie & Brown Group Limited

• Holder Construction Company

• Jones Engineering Group Ltd

• M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates, Inc.

• Turner Construction Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• Nakano Corporation

• ISG PLC

• HDR, Inc.

Target Audience:

* Data Center Construction providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Data Center Construction Market — Industry Outlook

4 Data Center Construction Market Material Type Outlook

5 Data Center Construction Market Application Outlook

6 Data Center Construction Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

