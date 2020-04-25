Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market 2019 Industry Top Key Players (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Takara Bio Inc. , bio Mérieux S.A. , etc.) and Forecast Report 2025

The Global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The major factors that fuel the growth of the market are increase in the incidence of infectious diseases along with genetic disorders globally.

Factors such as the growth in the geriatric population; rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders; technological advancements in the field of PCR; and increasing investments and availability of funds for PCR-based research are driving the growth of the global dPCR and qPCR market.

Factors, such as technical shortcomings in the dPCR and qPCR, along with high costs of advanced PCR devices restrain the growth of the digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market.

The growing market penetration of dPCR and qPCR technologies in emerging countries and shift from plant-derived to genome-based drug discovery are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for companies present in this market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Takara Bio Inc. , bio Mérieux S.A. , Agilent Technologie s, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity End-user of molecule, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market — Industry Outlook

4 Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market Material Type Outlook

5 Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market Application Outlook

6 Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

