Digital Tachograph System Market Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2027

A digital tachograph system automatically records vehicle details such as distance and speed traveled. This system can be installed by the vehicle manufacturer or an authorized workshop. A digital tachographs system is fitted in a vehicle. It is a digital version of the analogue tachograph system. Data is stored in the vehicle’s unit memory and on the driver card. This system comprises of a vehicle unit, smart card, and motion sensor. The vehicle unit has a display, a processor, a printer. It is situated in the driver’s area of the cabin.

The digital tachograph system is an important part for international and national road safety and a valuable tool for passengers and freight transport fleet operators. Digital tachograph system was first introduced in Europe. Drivers need to precisely record their activities and maintain a record in Europe. The rising power of computing and its increasing cost effectiveness are increasing pressure to update the traditional tachograph with digital tachograph. Data can be stored in a digital tachograph system by using a company card. Digital tachograph system determine the vehicle’s present driving state and can be used in safety management to avoid accidents. Various companies offers solutions for automotive digital tachographs such as batteries, MCUs/power ICs, and SD cards.

The digital tachograph system is less vulnerable to unlawful acts by users to mislead the data. This system allows for better and easier control of the driver’s hours by operators and enforcement authorities. Most of the digital tachographs manufacturers and other software vendors have download devices and software packages that can be used to interpret and download digital tachograph system information.

A digital tachograph system improves enforcement, enhances fair competition, and increases road safety. The digital tachograph system market is anticipated to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period due to the rise in demand of these systems across a wide range of industry such as manufacturing, automobiles, and others. Some of their qualities such as high reliability is expected to drive the global digital tachograph system market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost and lack of safety and security are major restrain that are expected to hinder the market.

The global digital tachograph system market can be segmented in terms of application and region. In terms of application, the market can be divided into automobiles, aircrafts, and medical. High demand of digital tachograph system in automobiles is anticipated to boost the digital tachograph system market.

Based on region, the global digital tachograph system market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Europe is expected to lead the global digital tachograph system market during the forecast period due early adoption and rapid implementation of this system by various companies in the region. The market in North America is expanding at a substantial pace due to growing concerns about vehicle safety. The digital tachograph system market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial pace between 2019 and 2027. China is estimated to create lucrative opportunities in the digital tachograph system due to less cost of raw materials and huge production services.

Key players operating in the global digital tachograph system market are focusing on improving their solutions and services through innovation. Major companies operating in the global digital tachograph system market include Design Technology, Kusam Meco, SRI Electronics, Shanghai Tachometer, LOR, and Lutron. Companies are concentrating on launching innovative services to strengthen their position in the market and increase their customer base. They are also investing in research & development operations and concentrating on providing customized services.

