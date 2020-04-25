Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs) are a filtration device used for removing fine particulate matter from an exhaust gas by means of an electrostatic force. ESPs possess high collection efficiency and can handle large gas volumes at high temperatures. This renders them vital to heavy industries such as steel mills & cement plants, and especially to thermal power plants. Combustion processes in coal-fired power plants receive a performance boost with the use of ESPs. They also act as conditioning systems for the fly ash and flue gases produced during the process.

Environmental, Health, & Safety guidelines emphasize the need for better air quality & air pollution control, something achievable to a great extent with the use of ESPs. This industry is aiming towards higher efficiency numbers, especially in coal-fired electricity generation. Increased adoption of newer technologies & subsequent renovation by existing power plants prove to be very attractive opportunities for this market in the future. Since demand for thermal power generation is not going to recede, the threat level for the ESP industry is minimal.

The technological segmentation of ESPs is done depending onthe characteristics of particulate matter involved and volume of the exhaust gas. Based upon whether steam is used, the classification is done as wet ESP and dry ESP. The primary segmentation for ESP’s are done on the basis of the components. The earlier design of the parallel plate-weighted wire has now been replaced by modern versions including the pipe-frame design.

Asia is the market leader for new systems as well as the repair & upgrade of existing ESPs. This is mainly due to addition of a large number of power plants in China and other emerging economies in this region. Major demand is also expected in India, where coal-fired generation occupies a majority segment of the overall power generation mix. Meanwhile, the new market for ESPs is likely to be small in Western Europe and North America. The regional segmentation will be done as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW).

Some of the key players in this market include Alstom, Siemens AG, The Babcox and Wilcox Co., and Blacke-Durr GmBH among others.

