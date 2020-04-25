Family Office Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Family Office Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Family Office Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Definition:

Family office is a private wealth management advisory firm designed to manage wealthy familyâ€™s private wealth. This firm provides investment advice only to family members. Family office also securing familyâ€™s financial future by building, preserving, and transferring family wealth and legacy. The demand of family office services is kept growing over the years. It provides full time professional management. The presence of family offices in the United States is grown around 3,000 single-family offices and 150 multi-family offices. The growth of family offices got unseen by private wealth management firms and become a big competitions with private banks. The family office is having strong opportunity. However, these are struggling with regulatory, operational, and technological challenges. The family office majorly classified in two types such as single-family office and multi-family office. And apart from these two others are hybrid family office, administrative family office, and fully integrated family offices.

Major Players in This Report Include,

HSBC Bank (United Kingdom),Northern Trust (United States),Bessemer Trust (United States),BNY Mellon Wealth Management (United States),Pictet (Switzerland),UBS Global Family Office (Switzerland),BMO Financial (Canada),Abbot Downing (United States),Bank of America (United States),Wilmington Trust (United States)

Market Trend

Rising Wealth, Demand for Family Offices Grows In Latin America & Asia

Market Drivers

Increasing Resurgent Economic Activity in Latin America and Asia Have Driven Investors to Return to Emerging Markets

Rising Ultra-HNWI Wealth

Growing Complexity of Ultra-HNWI Financial Needs

Market Challenges

Implications of New Regulations for Family Offices

Growing Cross-Border Transaction Leading To Complexity Managing Operations

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Family Office Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Family Office Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Single Family Office, Multi-Family Office, Virtual Family Office, Administrative Family Office, Hybrid Family Office, Fully Integrated Family Office), Services (Financial Planning, Strategy, Governance, Advisory), Investment (Bonds, Equities, Alternative Investments, Commodities, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Family Office Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Key questions answered

About Author:

