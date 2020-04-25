FISHMEAL AND FISH OIL MARKET – THE BIGGEST TRENDS TO WATCH OUT FOR 2017-2025

Fishmeal is the flour processed out of the fish after milling and drying the fish and its selective body parts, whereas fish oil is the brown or yellow liquid extracted out pressing the cooked fish. The fishmeal and fish oil are majorly used as additive in the animal and fish feeds. Both fishmeal and fish oil are employed as high protein ingredients in the feeds given to farmland animals and farmed fishes. Fish oil is majorly used in the farm fish feeds with a minor share used in land animal feeds. Moreover, Fishmeal is not fed directly (undiluted) to the animals as feed additive. It is need to be added in animal feeds following typical inclusion rates for fishmeal which vary among different types of feed. The production of fishmeal and fish oil utilizes different species of fishes. However, oily fish species such as anchoveta fish is commonly used.

Fishmeal and Fish oil Market Segmentation

Fishmeal and Fish oil market is segmented on the basis of source, application and region. On the basis of source it is segmented as anchovy, menhaden, capelin, sand eel, horse mackerel, pilchard and others. The oily fish species such as anchovy is a profitable source for fishmeal and fish oil production.

On the basis of application Fishmeal and Fish oil market is segmented as; Aquaculture & aquatic feeds, Land animal feeds, Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements. The major share of revenue being driven animal feeds and fish feed application of fishmeal and fish oil.

On the basis of region the Fishmeal and Fish oil is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan. The fishmeal and fish oil produced from the species sourced from North American and Latin American region are high with LC-omega 3 fatty acids which are mainly eicosapentaenoic and decosahexaenoic acids (EPA and DHA) and are majorly sourced in dietary supplements.

Fishmeal and Fish oil market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The global fish and seafood market is at a dynamic evolution stage where big market players and government fishery organizations are joining hands with small fishery farms at both inter and intra-region levels resulting in a scope of demand with quality in aquatic feed additive market. This in turn driving the demand for fishmeal and fish oil market. Furthermore, rising demand of innovative health supplements for both infants and adult consumers will catalyzed the demand for human edible fishmeal and fish oil production and omega-3 added supplements. Moreover, consumer consciousness and urge to use products source and cultivated with naturally grown ingredients led to increase the demand of fertilizers with natural additives. This also supports the growing demand for fishmeal and fish oil around the globe. However, use of fishmeal and fish oil as additive in animal feed is limited the typical inclusion rates which in turn expected to limitsthe growth rate for fishmeal and fish oil market.

Fishmeal and Fish oil Market Key Players:

Variety of Fishmeal and Fish oil products with diversified uses have been introduced the manufacturers and some of the global market players manufacturing Fishmeal and Fish oil products in the market include; FMC corporation, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Croda International PLC., Oceana Group Ltd, Omega Protein Corporation, Sürsan, The Scoular Company, GC Rieber Oils, Marvesa, Tasa, Orizon, Pioneer Fishing, Triplenine Group, Pesquera Exalmar S.A.A, Corpesca SA, FF Skagen A/S, Copeinca ASA, Colpex, Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt. Ltd Among others.

