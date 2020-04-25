Glass Packaging Rectifier Diode Market Research Report, Size and Status 2026

To protect the diode from contamination, they are enveloped with glass, so the glass packaging rectifier diode is also called as glass passivated diode. Glass packaging rectifier diode are the glass packaged that provides an advantage that they are hermetic and does not depend on the passivation of the chip to survive heat and humidity. The glass package also allows a very high temperature. These devices are generally inexpensive. The semiconductor and the glass, contract and expand at the similar rate. This is reliability of signal diodes. The expansions or contraction and contraction at the diverse rates would cause damage to semiconductor. These rectifier diodes have generally high current capability and low forward voltage drop and it can surge overload rating to 125A peak. These rectifier diodes are designed for surface mount applications. Basic rectifier diode is designed for the rectification of the alternating current (mostly with low power frequency). Rectifier are which are used for the change of alternating current (AC) into the direct current through the application of rectifier bridges.

There are mainly three types of glass packaging rectifier diode being manufactured by the major players in the glass packaging rectifier diode market that are PN diode, schottky barrier diode and fast recovery diode. The schottky barriers are particularly valued in the digital electronics. The most typical rectifier diodes are made from silicon (semiconductor crystal). These glass packaged are also used for the general purpose applications since they diode features low turn-on voltage and high breakdown voltage. These glass packaging rectifier diodes has some of the features such as, integrated protection ring against static discharge, low capacitance and low leakage current. Some of the factors that are driving the growth of the glass packaging rectifier diode are the high temperature tolerance because of glass packaging. Low cost related to the market is also boosting up the glass packaging rectifier diode market. Moreover the property of protection from the moister, dust and humidity is also a vital factor for the growth of the glass packaging rectifier diode market. There are also some of the factors related to material type used in the diodes, and the manufacturing quality of these diodes that can hamper the growth of the glass packaging rectifier diode market.

The global glass packaging rectifier diode market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and region. On the basis of product type, the glass packaging rectifier diode has been segmented into PN diode, schottky barrier diode and fast recovery diode and others. Due to the wide applications of the schottky barrier diode, it is expected to be the highest and the fastest growing segment. On the basis of application, the glass packaging rectifier diode has been segmented into consumer electric & telecommunications, industrial, automotive electrics and others. The requirement of the diode in for most of the consumer applications is expected to be the largest segment in the market.

In the region wise study, the global glass packaging rectifier diode market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, South Korea, Australia and other rising economies captured significant market share followed by North America and Europe in 2017. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China and Japan represents huge potential for the glass packaging rectifier diode with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country. However, The U.S is expected to exhibit high market growth over the forecast period owing to its early technological advancement and high capital expenditure.

The global glass packaging rectifier diode market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products and acquiring small companies to gain market share in the glass packaging rectifier diode. Some of the companies operating in this market are ON Semiconductor, Panasonic, NXP, Microsemi, Fairchild, Yangjie Technology, Kexin, Renesas Electronics, ANOVA, Diodes Incorporated, Vishay, ROHM, Bourns, Toshiba, and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

