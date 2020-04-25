Global Adiponitrile Industry 2018-2025 Market Analysis by Size, Growth, Applications, Demand and Forecast Research Report

The Global Adiponitrile Market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period of 2018-2025.The major drivers of the market are growing demand from textile, fiber, automotive industry, rising usage in engineering resins. Adverse effects on environment and human health can restrain the growth of the market.

By product type, market is segmented into industrial grade, non-industrial grade.

On the basis of application, adiponitrile market is segmented into carpet fibers, conveyor belts, electro -insulating elements, plastic, automotive industry, and textile industry. Rapid growth in automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest share of the market over the forecast period due to rapid growth in textile and automotive sector.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Dupont, Solvay, Rhodia group, Invista,BASF, Lyondellbasell Industries, LG Chem, Ineos, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Braskem and others.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

