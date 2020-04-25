Global Fragrance Market to Grow at 6.20% of CAGR by 2023-Industry Size, Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast Research

Global Fragrance Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.20 % over the Forecast 2017-2025. Fragrance Market studies a mixture of essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives and solvents commonly used to provide pleasant scent to the human body, animals, food, objects and any living space. Over the years, people used herbs and spices such as almond, coriander, myrtle, conifer resin or and bergamot as well as flowers to provide pleasant aroma or scent to their food ingredients.

This report focuses on the Fragrance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Fragrance Market is spread across 137 pages.

Fragrance oil also known as aromatic oil is used to provide aroma/pleasant scents to the products. These oils are blended with synthetic aroma compounds or natural essential oils which are diluted with scented oil such as, propylene glycol, vegetable oil or mineral oil. Aromatic oils are mostly used for perfumery, cosmetics and flavoring of food.

Fragrance Industry Segment by Manufacturer

• Revlon

• Raymond

• Estee Lauder

• L’Oreal

• Beiersdorf

• Christian Dior

• Calvin Klein

• Burberry

• Giorgio Armani

• Unilever

• NIKE

• Lacoste

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Plant

• Animal

• Minerals

• Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Perfumes

• Cosmetics

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Fragrance Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Fragrance Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Fragrance, with sales, revenue, and price of Fragrance, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Fragrance, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Fragrance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Fragrance sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

