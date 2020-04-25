Global Gluten Free Flour Industry 2018-2023 Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Top Manufacturers, Demand Outlook and Forecast Research Report

Gluten free flour Industry studies a term that is applied to flours that are made of non-gluten containing products. It is a composite of storage proteins termed prolamins and glutelins that is stored together with starch in the endosperm of various cereal grains.

There are many kinds of gluten free flours available at supermarkets these days, along with many all-purpose gluten free flour blends that are designed to be an easy to use replacement for wheat flour.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley and triticale that, when water or liquid is added to it, makes elastic dough.

Gluten free flours on their own do not have this elasticity and typically produce a much denser product, so blends of different types of grains are used to create gluten free flour mixes with a more versatile consistency that will work well in the same applications as wheat flour.

Gluten free flour Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

• Sunopta

• Cargill

• The Scoular Company

• Enjoy Life Foods

• Parrish and Heimbecker

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Hain Celestial Group

• General Mills

• Associated British Foods

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Amaranth Flour

• Corn Flours

• Maize Flours

• Coconut Flours

• Bean Flours

• Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Bread & Bakery Products

• Soups & Sauces

• Ready-to-eat Products

• Others

