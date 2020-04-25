Global Polyurethane Resin Industry 2018-2023 Market Size, Manufacturers, Growth, Trends, Top Key Vendors and Forecast Research

Polyurethane Resin Industry studies a polymer composed of organic units joined by carbamate (urethane) links. While most polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers that do not melt when heated, thermoplastic polyurethanes are also available. Polyurethane polymers are traditionally and most commonly formed by reacting a di- or tri poly-isocyanate with a polyol.

This report focuses on the Polyurethane Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period due to growth of end use industries, such as transportation and construction.

Both the isocyanates and polyols used to make polyurethanes contain, on average, two or more functional groups per molecule.

Polyurethane Resin Industry Segment by Manufacturer

• DIC

• BASF

• DSM

• Perstorp

• DuPont

• Alchemie

• Hunstman

• Qingdao Xinyutian Chemical

• Lianhuan

• Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane

• Geniusrain Chemical Technology

• Bond Polymers

• Arakawa Chemical

• Aura Polymers

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Solvent Based Polyurethane Resins

• Water Based Polyurethane Resins

• Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Transportation

• Construction

• Others

