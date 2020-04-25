Identity Governance and Administration Market Industry Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Forecast Report Till 2026

Global Identity Governance and Administration Market: Overview

Rising in regulatory compliances is the major factor in driving the global identity governance and administration market. Moreover, increasing demand from enterprises to identify their customers, understand their access, and audit their activities based on security information has also boosted demand in the global identity governance and administration market. Globalization and increasing use of data is another factor fueling growth in this market.

The global identity governance and administration market is likely to be categorized on the basis of deployment type, service, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on vertical type, the market could be segmented into government and defense, financial services, banking, and insurance, telecom and IT, manufacturing, energy utilities, healthcare and life science, and retail and consumer goods.

Key insights presented in the global identity governance and administration market report includes major growth factors, growth prospects, geographical insights, and competitive landscape. Finding presented in this report will help the stakeholders in taking well-analyzed and smarter decisions.

Global Identity Governance and Administration Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing application of identity governance and administration system in various industry vertical is the key factor boosting demand in this market. Efficient management of sensitive data and ability to mitigate potential identity-based threats has also increased demand in the global identity governance and administration market. Moreover, significant rise in cloud-based technology that led in cost-effectiveness and scalability of cloud-based identity governance and administration solution has also accelerated demand in this market.

Adding further, increasing trend of Internet of Things (IoT), bring your own devices (BYOD), and mobility and remote workforce is pushing organizations these solutions. In fact, conventional IAM (identity access management) tools were unable to help organizations to meet regulatory compliances, which will shift focus toward identity governance. All these factors will create new opportunities in the global identity governance and administration market.

Global Identity Governance and Administration Market: Geographic Analysis

With respect to geography, North America is expected to take the leading position in the global identity governance and administration market. Significant rise in demand by various enterprises for identity governance and administration solution and services is the key reason behind the dominance of North America in this market. In addition, various players including leading players have its presence either in the form of distributor, reseller, or system integrator in this region. Widely accepted technological innovations for advanced safety and security are expected to further strengthen its position in this market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute considerably in the growth of the global identity governance and administration market. Rapid development in the IT infrastructure and increasing investment by businesses in accessing control system and data security have fueled demand in Asia Pacific identity governance and administration market.

Global Identity Governance and Administration Market: Companies Mentioned

In profiling the market competition, this report elaborates on the key players and prevail strategies used in the global identity governance and administration market. currently, few top players operating in the market includes Omada, Oracle, SailPoint, IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Hitachi ID, CA Technologies, NetIQ, RSA Security, One Identity, Saviynt, Evidian, AlertEnterprise, and SecureAuth.

Leading players are focusing on developing advanced strategies by using innovative techniques and through rigorous research and development activities. Mergers and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration are other strategies widely used by players operating in the global identity governance and administration market. For example, SailPoint Technologies collaborated with Rackspace with an objective to enhance SailPoint’s identity intelligence solutions in the cloud environment.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets