Lacrosse Equipment Market 2018-2023 Industry Analysis by Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Emerging Trend, Demand and Forecast Research

Lacrosse Equipment Market studies a team sport played with a lacrosse stick and a lacrosse ball. Players use the head of the lacrosse stick to carry, pass, catch, and shoot the ball into the goal. Lacrosse played a significant role in the community and religious life of tribes across the continent for many years.

This report focuses on the Lacrosse Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The sport has four versions that have different sticks, fields, rules and equipment: field lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, box lacrosse and intercrosse. The men’s games, field lacrosse (outdoor) and box lacrosse (indoor), are contact sports and all players wear protective gear: helmet, gloves, shoulder pads, and elbow pads.

The women’s game does not allow body contact but does allow stick to stick contact. The only protective gear required for women players is eyegear, while goalies wear helmets and protective pads. Intercrosse is a mixed-gender non-contact sport that uses an all-plastic stick and a softer ball.

The worldwide market for Lacrosse Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Lacrosse Equipment Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• East Coast Dyes

• Nike

• StringKing

• Under Armour

• Warrior Sports

• A&R

• Champion Sports

• Champro Sports

• Epoch Lacrosse

• STX

• Stylin Strings

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Field Lacrosse

• Women Lacrosse

• Box Lacrosse

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Men

• Women

• Children

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Lacrosse Equipment Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Lacrosse Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Lacrosse Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Lacrosse Equipment, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Lacrosse Equipment, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Lacrosse Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Lacrosse Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

