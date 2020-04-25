Laser Measuring Instrument Market Growth in usage of laser measuring instrument in manufacturing industries boost the demand

Laser measuring instrument is a device that provides default area, real-time length, volume, length, and indirect measuring functions which can be used in any measurement process.

Laser measuring instruments can also be connected to tablets or smartphones via Bluetooth connectivity, enabling transfer measurements onto images. Besides this, laser measuring instruments can illuminate numbers in dark areas with distinct resolution, which can work in no-light or low-light situations.

Laser measuring instruments can scan in three modes: quick scan recording, quick scan detection, and images scan, which can scan 3-D and 2-D data visualization with cross-sectional views and top view.

Laser measuring instruments are small handheld instruments, which are lightweight and easy to use. In addition to it, it has longer lasting batteries that provide quick, reliable and multiple measurements.

Laser measurement instruments are used to facilitate accurate mapping of square design, parking lots, construction sites, and other countless areas in order to assess the gap between pump line and piping runs

Laser measuring instruments are also used to measure heights where alternative measuring methods fail to deliver exact and accurate measurement. These instruments can also calculate volume for adequate planning of heating and ventilation systems in order to determine the surface area of floors, walls, and ceilings.

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of Laser Measuring Instrument Market

The global laser measuring instrument market is projected to expand in the near future, due to the growth in the global automotive industry in developed and developing countries

Rise in need for precise measuring equipment and tools for evaluation in semiconductor industry is expected to fuel the global laser measuring instrument market

Increase in demand for inspection of defects and cracks in underground pipes and pipe lines in oil & gas and petrochemical industries is one of the major factors estimated to drive the laser measuring instrument market over the next few years

Growth in usage of laser measuring instrument in health care and manufacturing industries is likely to boost the demand of laser measuring instrument across the world

Laser measuring instruments are rapidly replacing their traditional counterparts such as measurement tapes in different industries. This is one of the factors likely to drive the global demand for laser measuring instruments across the globe.

Rise in demand for laser measuring instruments in the construction industry, owing to the importance of getting accurate measurements right for the first time with high efficiency, and safety is likely to propel the demand for global laser measuring instruments

North America to Hold Significant Share of Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market

North America is anticipated to constitute significant share of the global laser measuring instrument market during the forecast period, due to industrialization and expansion in the oil & gas industry in the region

Manufacturing industries in developed and developing countries are focusing on manufacturing components and parts using laser measuring instrument machine in less time and efforts, and with accurate measurements. This, in turn, is one of the major factors driving the global laser measuring instrument market in the next few years.

The laser measuring instrument market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly, due to the industrial growth and increase in construction activities in the region.

Global Laser Measuring Instrument Market –Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global laser measuring Instrument market is highly concentrated with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35% to 40% share. Key players operating in the global laser measuring instrument market include:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

PCE Instruments

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Leica Camera AG

KEYENCE Corporation

DEWALT.

SUAOKI

TACKLIFE

