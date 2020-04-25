Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market to Reach a Valuation of ~US$ 19 Bn by 2027: Transparency Market Research

Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market: Key Highlights
- The global lead-acid battery scrap market was valued at ~US$ 7.5 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period.
- In terms of source, the motor vehicles segment accounted for a major share of the global lead-acid battery scrap market in 2018.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to be one of the high growth regions of the global lead-acid battery scrap market, led by the rise in the demand for batteries for bulk energy storage applications.
Key Drivers of the Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market
- The 100% recovery rate of lead-acid batteries is one of the key drivers of the lead-acid battery scrap market. In terms of recovery rate, lead is one of the most recycled materials across the globe. Currently, more than 50% of lead used in the production of new lead products, worldwide, is recycled. Hence, the ability to recover 100% lead and other useful materials from lead-acid batteries is likely to drive the demand for lead-acid battery scrap during the forecast period.
- Increase in environment-related issues caused by batteries is another driver of the lead-acid battery scrap market. Raw materials employed in the manufacture of lead-acid batteries, primarily lead, pose high threat to the environment. Improper disposal of batteries in landfills increases the chances of hazardous lead finding its way into groundwater and surface water sources. Thus, rise in the awareness about environment-related hazards is expected to drive the global lead-acid battery scrap market.
Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market: Segment Overview
- In terms of battery, the flooded segment constituted a substantial share of the global lead-acid battery scrap market in 2018. Flooded batteries are economical as compared to sealed batteries; hence, they are used on a large scale. The segment is also expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.
- In terms of product, the lead segment dominated the global lead-acid battery scrap market in 2018. The segment is estimated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period.
- In terms of source, the motor vehicles segment dominated the global lead-acid battery scrap market in 2018. Motor vehicles are the major source of used lead-acid batteries for recycling purposes. The segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific a prominent Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market
- Asia Pacific was the key region of the global lead-acid battery scrap market in 2018, primarily owing to the rise in environment-related concerns caused by used batteries in the region.
- The lead-acid battery scrap market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be primarily ascribed to the increase in environmental regulations regarding battery recycling, especially in developing economies such as China and India. These countries are likely to lead the lead-acid battery scrap market in Asia Pacific in the near future.
Global Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market – Key Developments
- In June 2019, EnerSys announced plans to expand its thin plate pure lead (TPPL) production capacity over the next three years. The company is investing more than US$ 100 Mn in additional capital spending, along with an expected 15% increase from continued focus on lean principles.
- In May 2019, Johnson Controls Power Solutions sold off its automotive battery business to Brookfield Business Partners for US$ 13.2 Bn.
- In May 2018, Gravita India Ltd. signed a contract with Amara Raja Batteries Limited for the collection and recycling of lead-acid battery scrap. According to the contract, the company will collect/purchase lead-acid battery scrap from designated locations of Amara Raja. It is a joint initiative toward achieving environment protection and sustainability, wherein, used batteries would be recycled and pure lead/lead alloys supplied back to Amara Raja.
- In June 2019, Aqua Metals, Inc., which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining technology, announced that it had signed an amendment with Clarios, setting parameters for finalizing an equipment supply agreement
Lead-acid Battery Scrap Market: Competition Landscape
- The global lead-acid battery scrap market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of local and regional players.
- Highly-skilled labor requirement and initiatives by governments & regulatory authorities regarding the closure of unregulated smelters of lead-acid battery scrap are anticipated to lower the threat of new players in the lead-acid battery scrap market.
- Key players operating in the lead-acid battery scrap market include Johnson Controls International PLC, Gravita India Ltd., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A., Aqua Metals Inc., Battery Solutions LLC, AMIDT GROUP, Duracell Inc., Engitec Technologies SpA, ECOBAT Technologies Ltd, and Bee’ah Sharjah Environment Company LLC.
