Micro-Location Technology Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Micro-Location Technology Market: Overview

The demand in the global micro-location technology market is rising due to increasing use of location-based mobile advertisement and growing adoption of mobile devices. Moreover, steps taken to change the inefficiency of GPS in indoor premises and high rate of investment by using micro-location technology is also expected to expand this market in the coming years. Significant rise in adoption of asset management across different industries further augmented growth in this market.

However, rising security concerns in accordance with asset management where micro-location technology plays a crucial role is the restraining factor that might hamper growth in the global micro-location technology market. The growing trend of e-commerce in the retail sector can also obstruct growth in this market.

Moreover, various other factors that influence growth in the global micro-location technology market are also presented in this report. Geographical reach and growth, complete analysis of competitor’s profile, along with several trends, restraints and opportunities are also categorically presented in the report. These details will help key market applicants to take smarter and well-informed decisions. All the information is provided in analytical and statistical manner.

Global Micro-Location Technology Market: Notable Developments

Some of the key developments led by prominent players’ incudes:

Recently, Zebra Technologies extended its facility in Bentonville. Company’s services include tests, diagnoses, and repairs for computers, mobiles, and barcode scanners. In addition, the facility used general customer support, quality, operations, and engineering associates.

Cisco System recently acquired July Systems provider of highly scalable SaaS cloud-based middleware platform for location services. It is now an OEM partner of Cisco Systems, and solution provided by the company falls under the name of Cisco CMX Engage. This platform is based on cloud solution that is available through a subscription an enterprise-grade engagement platform. Moreover, it features data-driven behavioral insights, instant customer activation, APIs, and contextual rules engine.

Companies that have been engaged in developments and innovation include Apple, Decawave, Google, Signals, Redpine and Visible Assets. Other prominent players in the global micro-location technology market include Cisco Systems, Humatics Corporation, Aruba Networks, Ruckus Networks, Estimote, Zebra Technologies, Ubisense, CenTrak, Siemens, and Camco Technologies.

Global Micro-Location Technology Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growing preference for proximity marketing that uses location for marketing is backed by micro-location technology. This factor has opened different growth avenues in the global micro-location technology market, as various organizations are focusing on proximity marketing. In addition, the demand for proximity marketing is also growing in different industries that include transportation, retail and hospitality, BFSI, and sports and entertainment. This will in turn fuel growth in the global micro-location technology market.

Significant Rise in Use of Advanced Technologies to Strengthen Asia Pacific in Micro-Location Technology Market

On the regional frontier, the global micro-location technology market witness major revenue-generating potential in Asia Pacific. High demand for asset management solutions that are based on micro-location technologies is the major reason behind the dominance of this region. Micro-location solution is the most common method used for tracking people or assets in real-time basis in any organization. Various industries such as sports and entertainment, industrial, and retail and logistics in this region are adopting micro-location solutions for asset management.

Other regions are also analyzed in the report including North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, the demand for micro-location technology is expected to rise significantly in North America. Introduction of cutting-edge technologies used for asset tracking and proximity market application will drive demand for micro-location technology in this region.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets