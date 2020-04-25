Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market

Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car, Careem, Grab Taxi, Kako Taxi, Addison Lee, Meru, Ingogo, Flywheel, Easy Taxi, Gocatch, Via, Yandex Taxi, Lecab, 99Taxis.

Mobility as a service market is expected to grow to US$ 358.35 billion by 2025 from US$ 38.76 billion in 2017. The market for MaaS is influenced by various factors such as rapid urbanization leading to increased pressures on the transportation infrastructure, demand for a one-stop solution fulfilling seamless transportation service needs, and proliferation of large number of OEMs into the MaaS market. These factors are heavily impacting on the growth of MaaS market during the forecast period. However, the deterrent factors, affecting the market growth are the apprehensions about seamless connectivity amongst the various stakeholders involved in the MaaS ecosystem, and huge initial investments and the lack of availability of technological expertise.

China contributes the largest market share in the APAC MaaS market and it is growing with the highest CAGR. Due to increasing urbanization and highly dense city traffic, the people of China are adopting the concept of shared economy. High smartphone penetration coupled with huge urban population is considered as a major factor towards the growth of this market. Also, many MaaS operators consider China as the best opportunity for the MaaS deployment. Also, presence of major MaaS operators such as Uber, DiDi and others have been a major factor for the high market share in the APAC region.

The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market on the basis of Types are

Type I

Type II

On The basis Of Application, the Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market is Segmented into

Below 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Regions Are covered By Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

