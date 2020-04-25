Outdoor Furniture Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2025

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Outdoor Furniture Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Outdoor Furniture Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Outdoor Furniture. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Steelcase Inc. (United States), La-Z-Boy Incorporated (United States), DEDON GmbH (Germany), Brown Jordan International, Inc. (United States), Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Limited (Australia), Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (United States), Gloster furniture GmbH (Germany), Winston Furniture Company, Inc. (United States), Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC (United States) and Oceans Outdoor Furniture Ltd. (United Kingdom).

Outdoor furniture, also called patio furniture or Garden furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminum materials which do not rust. However, it is also made from other materials such as plastic, wood, textile, among others. They come in a variety of styles, shapes, and design as per the user needs. The growing hospitality industry is one of the major factor propelling the growth of the market. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Outdoor Furniture market may see a growth rate of 4.6% and would reach the market size of USD23.0 Billion by 2024.

Market Drivers

The Growing Hospitality Industries, Office Spaces, Public Gardens, and Open-Air, Sports Areas

Rapid Popularity in Outdoor Decorating Products

The shift in Consumer Lifestyle and Per-Capita Income

Increasing Urbanization

Market Trend

Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Outdoor Furniture

Increasing Demand for Grilling Products

Outdoor Furniture Products with Multifunctional Features

Restraints

Availability of Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

Rapid Expansion in E-commerce Retail Stores

The Expanding Hospitality Segment across the Globe

The Rising demand from Developing Regions

The Global Outdoor Furniture is segmented by following Product Types:

Chairs, Tables, Seating Sets, Dining Sets, Loungers & Daybeds, Others

Major applications/end-users industry are:

Residential, Commercial

Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Material: Metal, Plastic, Wood, Textile, Others

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

