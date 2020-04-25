Oxy-fuel Welding and Cutting Market Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2027

Oxy-fuel welding and cutting is also known as gas welding and cutting or oxy welding and cutting. This can be defined as the process of joining metals by application of heat created by the gas flame. In oxy-fuel welding, a welding torch is used to weld metals whereas, in oxy-fuel cutting, a torch is used to heat metal to its kindling temperature. In oxy-fuel welding and cutting process, metals are welded buy using a welding torch. The metal is being heated to its kindling temperature by the torch.

Oxy-fuel Welding and Cutting Market – Trends and Opportunities

The primary factor driving the global oxy-fuel welding and cutting market include rising utilization in repair and fabrication industry sector. This is mainly due to its superior features than other welding techniques used in such industry. The oxy-fuel welding and cutting equipment requires minor investment and can be used for welding and cutting a large variety of materials. This helps small scale welding shops to use oxy-fuel welding and cutting equipment instead of baring welder’s wages. This is anticipated to propel the growth of the global oxy-fuel welding and cutting market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Moreover, oxy-fuel welding and cutting equipment are the least complex technique and require a minimum set up operation, which results in rising popularity among end users and is anticipated to create new opportunities for the global oxy-fuel welding and cutting market over the forecast period. In addition, oxy-fuel welding and cutting equipment do not need electricity for their operation. These factors are likely to put a positive impact on the growth of the global market and projected to drive the global oxy-fuel welding and cutting market at a significant pace.

Oxy-fuel Welding and Cutting Market – Segmentation

However, the pressurized gases such as oxygen and associated with the oxy-fuel welding and cutting equipment are dangerous for the human body, which is resulting in decreasing demand of these equipment and likely to hamper the growth of the global oxy-fuel welding and cutting equipment in the next coming years.

The global oxy-fuel welding and cutting market can be segmented into application, component, and geography. Based on application the global oxy-fuel welding and cutting market can be segmented into energy & utilities, aerospace, transportation, metal fabrication, maintenance and repair, automotive, and others. The component segment can be segregated into tanks, pressure regulator, cutting torch, return valves, and hose.

On the basis of geography, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market. This is mainly due to increasing repair and fabrication activities across the region. In addition, the rising number of retailers of oxy-fuel welding and cutting equipment is expected to create new opportunities for the global oxy-fuel welding and cutting market.

Oxy-fuel Welding and Cutting Market – Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in global oxy-fuel welding and cutting market include Illinois Tool Works Inc., Tewelding Engineers, Koike Aronson, Inc., Uniweld Products, Inc., Colfax Corporation, Rotarex S.A., The Eastwood Company, Flame Technologies, Inc., American Torch Tip Company, Detroit Torch & Mfg. Co., Quality Components Co. Inc., and Rexarc International, Inc. among others.

