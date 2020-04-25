Robust Growth Prospects Estimated for Guarana Seed Extract Market upto Forecasts 2025

Guarana is scientifically known as Paullinia cupana, which is native to Latin American countriesGuarana seed extract acts as an effective stimulant. Guarana seed contains around twice the concentration of caffeine present in coffee seeds. As compared with other plants producing caffeine, the guarana seed extracts contains high concentration of caffeine which performs as a defensive toxin that resists herbivores from its seeds. Guarana fruit colour ranges between brown to red and has black seeds which are partially covered by white arils. Guarana seed extracts is widely used in various stimulating beverages. Mostly the guarana seed extracts are extracted from the guarana seeds which are widely used for medicinal purposes. Guarana seed extract is the collection of essential crude mixtures from extraction of different parts of guarana seed, which is extracted by using solvent such as ethanol. Guarana seed extracts contains desirable properties which are extracted from guarana seeds which is finding increasing and extensive uses in various industries such as pharmaceuticals for herbal medicines, cosmetics for functional properties in skincare related products, along with food and beverages products. Guarana seed extracts can be used in the form of liquid and powder form. Beverage industries are extensively using guarana seed extracts in their products due to the rising consumer demand for guarana seed extract drinks.

Global Guarana Seed Extract: Market Segmentation

The global guarana seed extract market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and distribution channel and region type. Market segment as per application, it is segmented on the basis of its form in powder and liquid. Among these form segment powder segment is expected to contribute more that 50% market share and expected to grow at higher space. Another segment is on the basis of distribution channel which includes health stores, drug stores, online retailing and other (direct selling) distribution channels. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and others. On analyzing the demand of guarana seed extracts in form of powder, it was assessed that pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals and food and beverage industry acquires majority of share in terms of volume. Primary reason behind its increasing demand for guarana seed extracts in global level market is due to its richness in natural quality and organic nature. In food and beverage industry, guarana seed extracts powder is used as a stimulating agent in various food products to maintain a demand for guarana seed extracts based products. The global guarana seed extract market is also segmented on the basis of form primarily into powder and liquid. Among these, powder segment is expected to fuel the guarana seed extract market over the forecast period. Hence, the global guarana seed extract market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Guarana Seed Extract Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global guarana seed extract industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Latin America has developed as the most dominant region in global guarana seed extract market followed by Europe and North America. Increasing usage of guarana seed extracts in various stimulating beverages has strengthened the growth of global guarana seed extract market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Guarana Seed Extract Market: Growth Drivers

The global guarana seed extract market driving factors are increasing demand for natural ingredients of guarana seed extracts in various cosmetics and personal care products is important driving factor. Major driver behind increasing demand of guarana seed extracts in current market scenario is due to its stimulative properties. Nowadays, consumers are mostly influenced towards that product which has natural quality, organic in nature and also good for their health, due to which it has higher demand among growing economies of world. On the other side as per the current market trend, guarana seed extract powder is trending in market because of its wide application in food and beverage products.

Global Guarana Seed Extract Market: Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Guarana seed extract market includes Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Mountain Rose Herbs, Xi’an Pincredit Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, Nexira, Indena S.p.A, and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global guarana seed extract market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global guarana seed extract market till 2025.

