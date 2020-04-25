Rotary Actuators Market High demand for rotary actuators for use in servo motors driving the market

Rotary actuators are used for monitoring and control of industrial automation processes in which raw materials are processed and transformed into final products. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating rotary actuators into their assembly units in order to improve the production process and its efficiency. Rotary actuators are widely used in various end-user industries including packaging, semiconductors, and aerospace & defense. In addition, these actuators are used in gas turbines in the oil & gas sector in order to minimize operating and maintenance costs. Thus, growth of industrial automation is anticipated to drive the rotary actuators market in the next few years.

Global Rotary Actuators Market: Competition Landscape

In April 2017, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, a legacy brand of Penny & Giles, launched NRH27C, a non-contact canbus rotary position sensor for use in specialty on- and off-highway vehicles.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Founded in 1929 and located in Davidson, North Carolina (the U.S.), Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to sectors such as aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial. It operates through the following business segments: commercial/industrial, defense, and power. It has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73086

Emerson Electric Co.

Founded in 1890 and located in St. Louis, Missouri (the U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. involves in the provision of measurement and analytical instrumentation; process control systems; industrial valves & equipment; tools; and appliance solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer sectors. It operates through the following two business segments: automation solutions and commercial & residential solutions. Emerson operates across Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Americas.

Flowserve Corporation

Founded in 1997 and based in Irving, Texas (the U.S.), Flowserve Corporation engages in the development and provision of aftermarket services for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following business segments: engineered products, industrial products, and flow control. The company primarily operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Rotork plc

Founded in 1957 and located in Bath (the U.K.), Rotork plc is a holding company which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through the business following segments: controls, fluid systems, gears, and instruments. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

SMC Corporation

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Tokyo (Japan), SMC Corporation involves in the production, processing, and marketing of automatic control equipment. The company also develops and sells sintered filters along with various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the following business segments: automatic control equipment and others. SMC runs manufacturing facilities in Shimotsuma, Tsukuba, Soka, Kamaishi, Tono, and Yamatsuri in Japan. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

Request to access Market Data Rotary Actuators Market

Global Rotary Actuators Market: Dynamics

High demand for rotary actuators for use in servo motors driving the market

Servo motors are widely adopted in precise position control applications. Major applications of servo motors include conveyor belts, robotics, antenna positioning, spinning machines in textiles, and camera auto-focus. Increase in use of servo motors is expected to generate high demand for rotary actuators and thereby, drive the rotary actuators market in the next few years.

Uncertain prices of raw materials impede the adoption of rotary actuators

Fluctuations in raw material prices affect the production of rotary actuators. Any instability in prices of raw materials has a direct impact on the production cost. In a highly competitive environment, vendors are forced to offer their final products at a competitive price, without taking any additional price from the customer. This results in the decline in their profit margins. Thus, fluctuating raw material prices restrain manufacturers, thereby hindering the rotary actuators market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets