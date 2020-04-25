Saudi Arabia Aluminum Composite Panels Market Key Insights And Growth Scenario Coverage of Top Key Players 2019-2026

An aluminum composite panel is a type of flat panel that consists of two thin aluminum sheets bonded to a non-aluminum core. The aluminum composite panel is widely used as an external cladding material in buildings because of its characteristics, such as increased durability, rigidity, UV, and weather resistance. The aluminum composite panel is the next generation solution for modern building architecture. Composite panels are lighter and superior in strength-to-weight ratio, suitable for day-to-day use for external and internal wall claddings in modern architectural buildings to create attractive & durable finishes with low maintenance. Aluminum composite panels surface coated with PVDF, fluoropolymer resins or Polyester pain to maintain the consistent decorative finish of the building surface over an extended period. It is a unique and versatile cladding material used in enhancing new trends of modern architecture. It is extensively used in various end-user industries such as construction, automotive, railways and advertisement boards. PVDF panels offer resistance to wear & tear UV, corrosion, water, and are available at considerably low costs. The aluminum composite panel is frequently used for external cladding or facades of buildings, insulation, and signage.

Major driving factors for the Aluminum composite panel market are growing interior and exterior infrastructural construction activities and extensive use of these panels in the automotive and advertisement board applications. In addition, increasing investment in infrastructural development is also expected to boost the demand for the aluminum composite panel during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive industry is expected to have significant impacts on the overall market growth during the forecast period. Stringent building regulations imposed by governments regarding fire safety are expected to have substantial effects on Alumunium composite panels market during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia’s expansion plan for the development of infrastructure and transportation industries leading to high demand for the aluminum composite panels as these materials provide a consistent decorative finish for the modern building architecture and other sectors such as automotive, railways and in advertisement boards. Also, demand from the oil and gas industry has resulted in increased investments in the aluminum composite panel segment. The aluminum composite panel is subject to various environmental conditions such as humidity and moisture, temperature fluctuations, and pollution, among others, as a result of which the oil and gas production units and equipment may face challenges such as corrosion, wear & tear, and so on. There is a growing requirement for Aluminium composite panel solutions, which could help mitigate the issues of corrosion, wear, etc., thereby minimizing maintenance costs, among other benefits.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Saudi Panel Co., Ltd., Alstrong Enterprises India (Pvt) Ltd, Qatar National Aluminium Panel Company, INTERNATIONAL PLASTIC CENTRE LLC, Arabian Masa Factory, Mulk Holdings, SALUMCO, Kendy Cladding, Aluminium Products Company, Alwah Al Khaleej Factory, Techno Bond, among others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets