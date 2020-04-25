Saudi Arabia Elastomer Market Key Players, Shares, Types, Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends, Drivers, Challenges 2019 – 2026

An elastomer is a polymer with Low Young’s modulus, high yield strain, weak intermolecular forces and viscoelasticity compared with other materials. Elastomer is majorly used for adhesives, seals and molded flexible parts across automotive, electrical, building & construction and consumer goods market. Elastomers are cost-effective polymers that provide exceptional aesthetic appearance and support in improving the mechanical properties of materials by enhancing the permeability as well as thermal and chemical resistance. Elastomers may be thermosets or thermoplastic, called thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs). Thermoplastic elastomers are rubber-like compounds that offer superior electrical properties coupled with excellent toughness, flexibility, and surface aesthetics. Elastomers are primarily use in a variety of applications in different market segments such as automotive, electrical, appliances, building & construction and consumer goods.

Major factors such as growth in the automobile segment and infrastructure projects in the area positively impacting the growth of the market. In addition, introduction of cutting edge designed elastomers and increased usage of elastomer products in medical areas are also positively impacting the growth of the market. Government investments in infrastructure and usage of the thermoplastic elastomer in the medical area are also anticipated to boost the market growth. However, Fluctuation in raw material prices are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Saudi Arabia elastomer market is expected to show substantial growth potential due to growing demand for automobile spare parts and expansion of several industries such as construction, electronics sectors. Product launches and positive manufacturing outlook is certainly increasing the demand of elastomers in Saudi Arabia in the upcoming few years. Furthermore, low-temperature flexibility, bio-base, tensile strength, fungus and fluid resistance characteristics of elastomer will increase the demand for elastomer in the automobile and electronics industry. Also, Innovative products such as bio-based thermoplastic elastomers that allow the faster application of elastomers in the various industries are anticipated to spur the market growth.

Various notable players operating in the market, include ARLANXEO, Braskem SA, BASF SE, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sipchem, Nabha Rubber Company, Bayer AG, LyondellBasell Industries, DuPont, among others.

Speak to Research Analyst to Understand more About Research at Link – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/saudi-arabia-elastomer-market-2019-2026/

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is Saudi Arabia Adhesives & Sealants market growing? What will be the Saudi Arabia Adhesives & Sealants market forecast?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in Saudi Arabia Adhesives & Sealants and market size?

4- Saudi Arabia Adhesives & Sealants market outlook, application areas and how they are poised to grow?

5- Saudi Arabia Adhesives & Sealants market overview, industry analysis and scope of study?

About GMI Research

GMI Research provides research and consulting solutions to our clients. We help our global clients through independent fact-based insights, ensuring their business achieve success by beating the competition. We provide syndicated research, customized market and competitive intelligence research, sales enablement support and data analytics services.

Contact Us

GMI Research

Level 1, The Chase Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate,

Dublin D18 Y3X2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353 1 442 8820

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.gmiresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets