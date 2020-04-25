Switched Capacitor Filters Market Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2027

A switched capacitor filter is an active filter based on the consideration that a switching of capacitors between two circuit nodes at an adequately high rate that is equivalent to a resistor connecting these two nodes. The switched capacitor filters are implemented by using switched capacitor circuit. By using these circuits, discrete time signal processing can be done. Switched capacitor filters are known to be active filters that uses electronic switching of a capacitor to imitate a high-order filter.

These filters operate on the principle of transferring analog signal samples from one storage element to another. The output signal of a SC filter contains higher frequency components because it is a sampled signal. The switched capacitor filters are used in wide range of application such as ADC anti-aliasing, DAC post-filtering, speech processing, adaptive filters, phase-locked loops (PLLs), set-top boxes, tunable active filters, data-acquisition systems, voice/data signal filtering, air-bag electronics, and among others.

Switched Capacitor Filters Market – Trends and Opportunities

The demand for switched capacitor filters is continuously increasing owing to the advantages they have over active filters. The external precision capacitors doesn’t required for the switched capacitor filters. The cut off frequencies of switched capacitor filters can be adjusted by changing the clock frequency and also have a typical accuracy of ±0.3%. Hence, these filters are less sensitive for changing temperature.

These characteristics of switched capacitor filters allows the consistent and repeatable filter designs. These SC filters provide higher integration at a lower system cost and also able to achieve the center frequencies of up to 150 kHz with quality factor (Q) up to 20. Furthermore, SC filters can reduces the number of overall resistors and capacitors present on an integrated circuit since they doesn’t require any external capacitor, inductor or resistor. That can minimizes the circuit size as well as production and packaging cost.

All these advantages associated with switched capacitor filter can increases the demand of switched capacitor filters. This demand mainly drives the growth of switched capacitor filters market. However, the switched capacitor filter technology can’t be used at very high frequencies since the fs has to be 50 to 200 times bigger than the fc. In spite of this, the growing trend of miniaturized devices can expected to increase the demand of switched capacitor filter during forecast period.

Switched Capacitor Filters Market – Segmentation

The switched capacitor filters market can be segmented based on filter type, filter characteristic, and geography. Based on filter type, the switched capacitor filters market can be segmented into low-pass, high-pass, band-pass, notch, and others. In terms of filter characteristic, the switched capacitor filters market is bifurcated into elliptic filter, butterworth filter, bessel filter, and programmable filter. In terms of geography, the global switched capacitor filter market can be divided into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Switched Capacitor Filters Market – Key Players

All manufacturers of switched capacitor filters are mainly focusing on the product design, to increase its productivity and make it more beneficial for the all upcoming electronics devices. Furthermore, the manufacturers are increased their investments on research & development segment to offer innovative, wide-range products to the customers and also to strengthen the product portfolio.

Moreover, the leading players operating in the switched capacitor filters market have adopted the strategy of acquisitions of or partnerships with local players to gain a competitive edge in the switched capacitor filters market. Major players in the global switched capacitor filters market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices, Inc., Maxim Integrated, Inc., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation, and among others.

