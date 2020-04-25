Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market 2019 Industry Segmentation, Outlook, Top Players (Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Parrot, 3D Robotics, General Atomics, etc.) and Demand Forecast Report 2025

The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Growing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in commercial applications is the major growth factor of global market.

Increasing procurement of military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) by defense forces globally is driving the overall market. Moreover, increasing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) in life-threatening military missions, as well as, increasing preference for modern warfare techniques by defense forces are boosting the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market.

There are several restrictions imposed on the commercial use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), which act as restraining factors for the growth of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market. However, increasing deployment of UAVs to carry out remote sensing and technological advancements in the field are propelling the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market growth.

North America is expected to have a significant share in the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, owing to increasing use of UAVs for border and maritime surveillance activities.

The small UAVs segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to growing demand for these UAVs from the defense sector for surveillance and reconnaissance applications.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Parrot, 3D Robotics, General Atomics, and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

