vCPE Software and uCPE Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

VCPE Software and uCPE Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

Virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) offers network functions such as routing, security, VPN (virtual private network), NAT (network address translation), access control, etc. An enhanced version of vCPE is the uCPE (universal CPE), which allows vCPE enablement through a local appliance/equipment, optionally available as commercial off the shelf option.

The driving factor for the vCPE software and uCPE equipment market is the rising need for mobility of IT services and growing demand for virtual networking infrastructure solutions & services. Virtual customer premises equipment offers enhanced networking infrastructure, which can be accessed anywhere. Enterprises are adopting virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) as it hardware requires minimal hardware to the customer. This lowers the capital expenditure of the company. Additionally, with virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE), support and maintenance are provided with software, which increases efficiency. However, the lack of skilled workforce hampers market growth.

VCPE Software and uCPE Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global vCPE software and uCPE equipment market can be segmented based on solution, service model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The vCPE software and uCPE equipment market can be categorized in terms of solution into hardware, software/tools, and services. Software/tools can be fragmented into cloud and on-premise. The services solution can be categorized into professional and managed services. The professional services solution can be classified into installation & integration, support & maintenance, and consulting & training. Based on service model, the vCPE software and uCPE equipment market can be categorized into Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). In terms of enterprise size, the vCPE software and uCPE equipment market can be segmented into small-medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Large enterprise segment dominates the market and it is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Based on industry vertical, the vCPE software and uCPE equipment market can be segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, data centers, manufacturing, retail, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, utilities, hospitality, transportation and warehousing, real estate & construction, education, defense and aviation, consumer goods, and others (legal, etc.). IT and telecom and data center industry segments are expected to see rapid growth during the forecast period. The education industry is projected to create significant incremental opportunity as virtualization technology offers several benefits such as online programs, group discussions, and information exchange.

Companies in the global vCPE software and uCPE equipment market focus on offering better customer experiences. The virtual customer premise equipment reduces the need for hardware. Technological developments in networking also increases competitiveness. Telecommunication providers are entering in network function virtualization. For instance, in January 2018, FairPoint Communications launched a virtual customer premise equipment (vCPE).

vCPE Software and uCPE Equipment Market: Key Players Overview

Key companies operating in the global vCPE software and uCPE equipment market are Anuta Networks, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Netcracker Technology, Spirent Corporation, F5 Networks, Inc., ClearPath, Ericsson Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, FairPoint Communications, Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), and others.

