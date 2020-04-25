Wireless Access Infrastructure Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2019 – 2027

Wireless access infrastructure or wireless network infrastructure represents hardware and software components of the network that enables network connectivity, communication, data transfer, and operation management of the enterprise network. The increasing demand for real-time insights for operation management by various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage have accelerated the wireless network infrastructure market globally. Industry 4.0 is one of the key factors driving the wireless network infrastructure market majorly in manufacturing facilities.

Increasing adoption of smart sensors and communication devices integrated with analytics tools helps companies to generate large volumes of data to analyze and refine the product which helps them to meet the increasing needs of end customers. In addition, increasing demand for industrial robotics for the improvement of quality and reliability, and to reduce waste, production time, and cost has also accelerated the demand for wireless network infrastructure, as industrial robots transfer data for M2M communication and product analysis. For instance, according to International Federation of Robotics, the global sales of industrial robots was 381 thousand units in 2017 which is expected to reach 630 thousand units by 2021.

Based on component, the wireless access infrastructure market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of services, the market is segmented into installation, and support & maintenance services. In terms of enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and mid-size enterprises and large enterprises. Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive, manufacturing, energy and utility, healthcare, food and beverage, IT and telecommunication, banking and financial services, and others.

In terms of region, the global wireless access infrastructure market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a dominant position in the global wireless access infrastructure market in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are major growth engines of the region.

The increasing number of network connected devices in countries of North America is a major factor driving the growth of the wireless access infrastructure market in this region. For instance, in North America, there were 2.9 billion networked devices in 2017 which is expected to reach 5.0 billion by 2022. In addition, the highly presence of market leaders in North America region countries such as AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation have also provided the dominant position to the region in the global wireless access infrastructure market.

The wireless access infrastructure market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The high adoption of M2M devices in Asia Pacific plays a vital role in the growth of the wireless access infrastructure market in this region. According to Cisco, it is estimated that the adoption of M2M devices in Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2017-2022). India, China, Japan, and Australia are some of the major countries driving the wireless access infrastructure market in the region.

The increasing demand for industrial robots have accelerated the wireless access infrastructure market in this region. According to International Federation of Robotics, in China, 138,000 industrial robots were sold in 2017. In addition, the increasing government initiatives to promote digitalization also play a major role in the growth of the wireless access infrastructure market in this region. For instance, the government of India has released US$ 444.4 Mn (INR 3,073 crore) under the Digital India Program in 2018-19.

Key players operating in the global wireless access infrastructure market include Alcatel-Lucent S.A, AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, Fujitsu Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Nokia Networks, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Verizon Wireless, Wipro Limited, D-Link Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, and Intel Corporation.

