Wireless Charging Systems Market 2019 Industry Share, Trend, Growth, Key Players (ir Charge, Belkin International, Inc., Convenient Power Limited, Energous Corporation, etc.) and Demand Forecast Report 2025

The Global Wireless Charging Systems Market was valued at USD 2,587 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.54% by 2025. The market is growing due to increase in end use industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, and commercial sector. The demand is particularly observed in regions such as North America and Europe.

Improving technology across multiple sectors and demand for sophisticated charging solutions is encouraging industry players to invest resources into development of Wireless Charging Systems solutions. Additionally, developing smartphone industry is anticipated to boost the market towards further growth. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Wireless Charging Systems Market for has been segmented based on type, end use, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the global Wireless Charging Systems Market during forecast period owing to increasing end use industry demands in this region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Air Charge, Belkin International, Inc., Convenient Power Limited, Energous Corporation and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

