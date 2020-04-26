1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market 2019-2024 Industry Size, Trend, Emerging Scope, Key Vendors and Forecast Report 2024

1,4-Dichlorobenzene Market studies an organic compound with the formula C6H4Cl2. This colorless solid has a strong odor. In terms of its structure, the molecule consists of two chlorine atoms substituted for hydrogen at opposing sites on a benzene ring.

At present, the major manufacturer of PDCB is located in China and most of them are in Jiangsu and Shandong areas. And China has been the biggest export PDCB country in the world.

PDCB is primarily used in mothballs and similar products to protect clothing from moths. Uses for individual PDCB products vary widely. Always read and follow the label when applying pesticide products. PDCB is also used in deodorant blocks for rest room toilets and trash containers. However the carcinogenicity of PDCB has caused the concern of public.

The p-DCB is used a pesticide and a deodorant, most familiarly in mothballs in which it is a replacement for the more traditional naphthalene.

p-DCB is also used as a precursor in the production of the polymer poly(p-phenylene sulfide). The PPS market increased greatly at the speed of nearly 8% annually in recent years. The production of PPS will consume great amount of PDCB in the future.

