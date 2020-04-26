2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market Shares, Brand Analysis and Forecast up to 2024

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market: Overview

2-ethylhexanol is a high boiling point, low volatility solvent for fats, waxes, insecticides and dyes. It is a colorless liquid that is soluble in organic solvents and has emollient properties. It is primarily used to manufacture low volatility esters such as dioctyl phthalate. It is a key ingredient for manufacturing plasticizers, lubricants and other chemical products.

To know more, visit our Report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/2-ethylhexanol-market.html

It is industrially produced through aldol condensation of n-butyraldehyde, and subsequent hydrogenation of hydroxyaldehyde. It has applications in coatings and heavy metal industries. It is used as an octane booster when reacted with nitric acid. 2-ethylhexanol is a key feedstock for manufacturing a range of chemicals which is further used in industries such as construction, automotive and paints among others. It is used as a wetting agent in the textile industry. There is high demand for 2-ethylhexanol from the plasticizer manufacturing industry.

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market: Drivers

Application of 2-ethylhexanol include plasticizers, 2-EH acrylate, 2-EH nitrate and others which are extensively used in various industries. Growing demand for chemicals across various industries is in turn, expected to drive the demand for 2-ethylhexanol. Additionally, stringent norms on industrial emissions are driving the demand for high performance fuels which in turn, is expected to augment 2-ethylhexanol nitrate production.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=12572

Furthermore, growth in the coatings industry is anticipated to fuel the demand for 2-ethylhexanol in the near future. However, the declining trends of dioctyl phthalate may curb the demand for 2-ethylhexanol over the next few years. Furthermore, it is toxic to humans when exposed and results in dizziness, headache, throat irritation and sore eyes. Thus, regulations on the use of 2-ethylhexanol may hamper the market within the forecast period.

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market: Key Players

Some of the key companies which manufacture 2-Ethylhexanol acrylate are Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Zak S.A, Chengdu XiYa Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co., Ltd. and Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. among many others.