Acaricides Market Trends, Growth, Size and Analysis up to 2016 – 2024

Acaricides are pesticides that are used to kill acari such as ticks and mites. They are employed in agriculture and medicine; the desired level of toxicity differs between the two fields as per their applications. There are different types of acaricides, depending on the concentration of various chemicals such as chlorine, zinc, phosphorous, and tin. Acaricides are also produced from natural raw materials such as clove, spoiled corn, and neem. These naturally produced acaricides tend to be less toxic in nature. Chemically derived acaricides include organophosphorus and organochlorine.

To know more, visit our Report [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/acaricides-market.html

Acaricides have been segmented on the basis of application into agriculture, animal husbandry, and home. Acaricides help maintain the health of animals and crops and protect them from diseases. They also help increase the productivity of crops. When treated with acaricides, cattle becomes lesser prone to tick-borne diseases, thereby resulting in increased milk production.

The agriculture sector accounted for a major share of acaricides in 2014, followed by animal husbandry. Acaricides are used widely in homes to kill ticks and mites. The rising usage of acaricides in home applications is anticipated to boost the acaricides market in the near future. Driving factors of the acaricides market include increase in productivity, development of the agriculture industry, and rising global demand for livestock. The development in sectors such as fertilizers and medicines has led to an increase in demand for acaricides in the global market.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13397

The factors restraining growth of the acaricides market include high cost of acaricides and stringent regulatory restrictions in some countries. The global acaricides market is segmented into regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2014, Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the market, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue to witness high growth during the next few years owing to the expansion of agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

The global acaricides market is steadily expanding due to growth in the usage of crop protection chemicals required to control the spread of ticks and mite-borne diseases. BASF SE, Bayer CorpScience Limited, Arysta LifeScience Limited, FMC Corporation, and DuPont are the key participants in the acaricides market.