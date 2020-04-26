Additive Manufacturing Market Overview by Key Factors, Scope, Drivers 2016 – 2024

The global additive manufacturing market is driven by new and improved technologies and ease of development of custom products. The additive manufacturing markets can be segmented on the basis of materials into homogeneous materials and heterogeneous materials. Homogeneous materials are further segmented into natural materials, metals, polymers and ceramics. Heterogeneous material is further sub segmented into multiple materials, polymeric matrix and metallic matrix.

In addition, the additive manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of industry type such as business machine, motor vehicles, medical industry, consumer products, academics, government and others. Based on medical industry, additive manufacturing is used in making end-products such as prosthetics & implants, scaffolds and surgical equipment. The additive manufacturing market is growing due to the increasing incidence of surgeries. Amongst medical industry, surgical equipment account for the largest market share due to their wide applicability.

Some of the major driving forces for this market include ease of development of custom products and financial support from government for additive manufacturing. In addition, rapid product development at a low cost is the key factor to improve the demand for additive manufacturing globally. Moreover, increasing global additive manufacturing market is expected to boost the demand for additive manufacturing in the global market.

Participation of small companies in additive manufacturing is anticipated to provide growth opportunity to the additive manufacturing market. Moreover, positive growth due to mergers and acquisitions by many companies in developing nations such as India, Brazil and Thailand among others are expected to act as an opportunity for the additive manufacturing market globally. In addition, emerging research and development primarily in countries such as U.K., Germany and U.S. among others is the other factor acting as an opportunity for the global additive manufacturing market.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.